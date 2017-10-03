Jared Leto Will Play Hugh Hefner In Brett Ratner’s Biopic About The Playboy Founder

Jared Leto isn’t satisfied with only going Method — he goes double Method.

While filming Suicide Squad, the quick-traveler-to-Mars notoriously sent his cast-mates a used condom, as well as “sticky Playboy magazines,” according to Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. If it seemed like a gross misinterpretation of the Joker as a character, well, yes, but maybe it was also Leto preparing to play Hugh Hefner in Brett Ratner’s biopic about the recently deceased Playboy founder.

Jared Leto, 45, will soon be donning the iconic silk pajamas and smoking jacket of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died Sept. 27 at age 91, for an upcoming biopic from Brett Ratner… The project is in early development with Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment. (Via)

(The novelization of the movie will be The Big Butt Book.)

“Jared is an old friend,” Brett Ratner said about the project. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.” He added, “There’s enough footage on Hef out there that Jared will be able to get as much information as he wants.”

This time, Leto can send an unused condom. Y’know, to honor Hef.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

