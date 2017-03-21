Ranking Larry David's Best Enemies

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Handsome’ Wants To Be Your Next Netflix Murder Mystery Obsession

Trending Writer
03.21.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Crime has been good to Netflix. Well, maybe not in the piracy sense, but the streaming giant has managed to claim ownership of the bulk of our free time thanks to true crime offerings, behind bars dramedies and superhero fare. Jeff Garlin is counting being hungry for his upcoming addition to Netflix’s murder-friendly slate of shows. Heck, he’s stuck that element right into the title.

The trailer for Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie has arrived and it features a much more soft-spoken Garlin than Curb or Goldbergs fans might be used to seeing. Handsome, which Garlin wrote and directed, focuses on homicide detective Gene Handsome (Garlin) and the gulf between his ability to solve mysteries versus solving his own personal problems. A severed head on the lawn? Inconvenient. Chatting with the next door neighbors? That’s a bit more tricky.

“As a detective there’s no greater skill that you can hone than your intuition,” explains our hero detective off the top. “If you can’t trust your gut, you might as well be in parking enforcement.”

Arriving on Netflix on May 5, Handsome comes equipped with a not to shabby supporting cast. Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Christine Woods, Steven Weber, Eddie Pepitone and Leah Remini all co-star. As is customary with these sorts of things, we’ve nestled the trailer above for your viewing pleasure.

Around The Web

TAGSHandsomeJEFF GARLINNETFLIX
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 7 hours ago
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP