Crime has been good to Netflix. Well, maybe not in the piracy sense, but the streaming giant has managed to claim ownership of the bulk of our free time thanks to true crime offerings, behind bars dramedies and superhero fare. Jeff Garlin is counting being hungry for his upcoming addition to Netflix’s murder-friendly slate of shows. Heck, he’s stuck that element right into the title.

The trailer for Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie has arrived and it features a much more soft-spoken Garlin than Curb or Goldbergs fans might be used to seeing. Handsome, which Garlin wrote and directed, focuses on homicide detective Gene Handsome (Garlin) and the gulf between his ability to solve mysteries versus solving his own personal problems. A severed head on the lawn? Inconvenient. Chatting with the next door neighbors? That’s a bit more tricky.

“As a detective there’s no greater skill that you can hone than your intuition,” explains our hero detective off the top. “If you can’t trust your gut, you might as well be in parking enforcement.”

Arriving on Netflix on May 5, Handsome comes equipped with a not to shabby supporting cast. Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Christine Woods, Steven Weber, Eddie Pepitone and Leah Remini all co-star. As is customary with these sorts of things, we’ve nestled the trailer above for your viewing pleasure.