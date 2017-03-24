Everything We Know About The Justice League Movie

Cyborg Makes His Debut In A ‘Justice League’ Teaser

#Justice League
Senior Contributor
03.24.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

After four teasers showing off each member of the Justice League, DC has arguably saved the best for last, as we finally get a look at Cyborg, the most mysterious of the Justice League. And he looks faithful to the comics in more ways than one.

For those unfamiliar, Vic Stone (Ray Fisher), Cyborg’s given name, was a quarterback at a Gotham City college (something this trailer has a nice little nod to in the first shot if you look closely at his jacket), before suffering a horrific car crash. Rather than watch his son die, as you might remember from Batman v Superman, his father used experimental technology to give him a largely cybernetic body. This hasn’t done wonders for their family relationships, but it does give Vic a bunch of awesome superpowers and a notable facility for hacking, as well.

The twist here is that his cybernetics have some ties to the big bad of the movie, as his tech was made from a Mother Box, a sentient computer used by the New Gods to get around, answer questions, and generally remind us the early ’70s had some strange ideas about the future. Just how that’ll pay off will have to be seen this November, but at least we get the trailer tomorrow.

(via YouTube)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justice League
TAGScyborgdc cinematic universeDC COMICSJustice LeagueRAY FISHER
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP