View Askew Productions

In many ways, Kevin Smith owes his career to Harvey Weinstein. It was Miramax, which Harvey founded with his brother Bob, that purchased and released Clerks, and later, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, among others. Smith feels horrible about this. “He financed the first 14 years of my career, and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain,” he tweeted after decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein came to light. “It makes me feel ashamed.”

But Smith is putting his money where his mouth is… by giving it away.

“My entire career is tied up with the man,” the writer and director said on the Hollywood Babble-On podcast. “It’s been a weird f*cking week. I just wanted to make some f*cking movies, that’s it. That’s why I came, that’s why I made Clerks. And no f*cking movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f*ck it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really f*cking horrible.” Smith will donate all future profits from the films he made with Weinstein to Women in Film, a non-profit dedicated to “promoting equal opportunities for women.” And if the residuals dry up if/when the Weinstein Company folds, Smith will still personally pay the organization $2,000 a month for the rest of his life.

“That feels like a start,” Smith said. “Hopefully that goes to people that get to make sh*t without having to deal with some f*cking animal saying, ‘Here’s the price.’” It’s a noble vow for Smith, but if you don’t want to watch better-than-you-remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back again, you can donate directly.

(Via Indiewire)