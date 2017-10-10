Getty Image

While it has long been one of Hollywood’s worst kept secrets, the allegations of decades of sexual misconduct and abuse surrounding Harvey Weinstein are finally being dragged into the harsh light of day. After an in-depth report from The New York Times opened the floodgates, Weinstein was eventually fired from his position at The Weinstein Company.

In the days following the Times‘ bombshell (particularly after Weinstein was officially fired), many in the industry spoke out against media mogul. Meryl Streep was the first to issue a statement, saying: “The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.” Judi Dench made a similar statement, explaining that while Weinstein certainly championed and helped her career, she believed the women who stepped forward and said that his behavior was “horrifying.” Kate Winslet, who won an Oscar for The Reader, a Weinstein Company production, called the women stepping forward “incredibly brave,” and that Weinstein’s “gross misconduct” has been “deeply shocking” to hear about.

Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, and Rose McGowan have been leading the charge on Twitter, encouraging the women who have come forward and speaking in favor of those affected by Weinstein’s abuse.

Women are fighting against the 'Grab Them By The Pussy' normalization & speaking up. Its never easy to be the first to go on record #Respect https://t.co/PKu19hEpd6 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 6, 2017