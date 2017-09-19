The Director Of ‘It’ Wants To Remake Another Stephen King Classic

Paramount Pictures

At some point this week, It will become the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of all-time (not adjusted for inflation), topping arguably the most famous horror movie ever, The Exorcist. The creepy clown film is breaking all kinds of box office records — highest-grossing movie based on a Stephen King book, highest-grossing opening weekend for a movie released in September, highest-grossing opening weekend for a movie released in the fall, etc. — and director Andres Muschietti is presumably being inundated with offers for his next project. That will likely be It: Chapter Two, although he’s not officially onboard yet, but the Mama director is also interested in another King classic.

“My affection for Pet Sematary will go on until I die,” Andy Muschietti told Entertainment Weekly. “I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie.” His sister and It co-producer, Barbara, added, “We’ll see who gets to it first. But it is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it’s something that has been a great love, because it is possibly King’s most personal book. You can imagine his young family. What will you do to be able to keep your family? How far would you go?” She continued, “But if we do it, we have to do it justice, like we did with It. The versions we read in the past years, the scripts we’ve read, have not been, in our opinion, representative of the book.”

The Muschiettis have some competition, though.