Getty Image

In the wake of multiple, comprehensive reports of decades-long sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the conversation within the industry today has turned almost entirely to the subject following Weinstein’s firing.

It’s important to remember during the process of exposing one abuse of power, that many, many more often lie just beneath the surface. Actor Terry Crews shared one such adjacent experience today, speaking out on his own assault by a Hollywood executive that he chose not to name. Of course, men can also experience sexual assault, and Crews’ experience speaks directly to that point. At a party — in public — the unnamed executive approached Crews and touched his genitalia, and according to Crews, his wife witnessed the whole thing. For the record, groping and fondling firmly fall under the legal definition of sexual assault, which is “any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient.”

His story also speaks to the intersection of race and privilege in Hollywood; if Crews, a Black man, had retaliated physically, the consequences would’ve been dire. His account has been condensed below verbatim, so some shorthanded was used and has been copied over, with the original tweets beneath. “Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless,” he wrote to end the story, and assuredly, his choice to share will help others.