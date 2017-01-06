Marvel

As fans look ahead to Marvel‘s offerings for 2017, Thor: Ragnarok, set to hit theaters on November 3, might be the one met with the most curiosity. Yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming will be an all-new take on the famous web slinger and everyone wants to know if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is as good as the first, but Thor: Ragnarok has the chance to follow in Doctor Strange‘s footsteps and be truly weird. And, from the looks of the official Marvel synopsis, along with the image featured above, that was released today, director Taika Waititi will be leaning into a unique vision for the Norse hero.

“In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!”

So, basically, Thor and Hulk will be facing off in an intergalactic fight club. Sign. Me. Up. While this doesn’t really give us a clue how Doctor Strange fits into all of this, it is certainly enough to get fans excited. While the Thor standalone are some of the weaker entries into the MCU, Waititi taking over as director gives hope to many film fans. If you haven’t caught his absolutely wonderful What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople, do yourself a favor and get a taste for what Marvel fans are in for. Add in newcomers like Cate Blanchett as the aforementioned Hela, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, and Karl Urban to the already solid regulars like Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba and you are almost guaranteed to fail in keeping your expectations at reasonable levels.

(Via Marvel)