Fiona Apple’s Touching Message To Sinead O’ Connor: ‘I’m Your Friend And You’re My Hero’

08.11.17 1 hour ago

Earlier this week, fans of Sinead O’ Connor became incredibly alarmed when the Irish singer shared a video message to her Facebook page revealing that she was now living in a motel in New Jersey, feeling alone, unwell and suicidal.

“I’m all by myself and there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on Earth who says I’m his hero,” she said. “Mental illness is a bit like drugs. It doesn’t give a sh*t who you are. Equally you know what’s worse is the stigma who doesn’t give a sh*t who you are.”

Someone who does give a sh*t is singer Fiona Apple who recently recorded a touching video message to Sinead, expressing her admiration and a desire to help her.

“Hello Sinead O’ Connor, I’m Fiona Apple. I want you to know that you are my hero as well and, um, I just saw the video of you and I don’t want you to feel like that. I don’t want you to feel like that. You’ve given me so much and I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you. I wish I could…I just…I’m your friend. That’s all I wanna say. And you’re my hero.”

You can watch the video message above.

TAGSFiona AppleSinead O Connorsuicide

