Youtube

AJ Styles wants to face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania. To quote the great Stone Cold Steve Austin, let me respond to that with a big “OH HELL YEAH!”

Styles made the comments when he appeared on the Edge and Christian’s “E&C Pod of Awesomeness” last week. It’s a fun show where they covered a lot from Christian working with Styles in TNA in the mid-2000s, Styles leaving TNA to head to New Japan a few years ago and of course the jump from New Japan to WWE in early 2016. There was also some interesting comments from Styles about who he wants to face at WrestleMania. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

“I’ve never worked Shinsuke Nakamura on US soil, so that could be a big deal. Hopefully, when it finally happens in WWE, it should be something big. It should be bigger than just a match. That’s the one I’d like to do at WrestleMania, to be honest with you. But, I’ve let them know how important it is to me that we don’t do that, that we don’t just have a match. There’s so much build that can go into this and I almost feel like right before people think it’s about to happen, finally we get Nakamura and AJ Styles at this pay-per-view, something happens. Like, we can stretch this out as long as we want to finally give you the big payoff when it’s necessary, the climax of it, if you will.”

They did a great tease at Money in the Bank in June when they battled it out in the ring while the other four guys in the match were down. At that time I thought it might be WWE setting up the match for SummerSlam, but hopefully they can wait until WrestleMania for it. The duo have also teamed up together on Smackdown before.