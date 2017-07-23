Alexa Bliss is on fire right now, and has been for the past year or so. She’s the first woman to win both the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championships, and she is far and away the best woman in the company on the microphone, “This is Your Life” segments notwithstanding. Bliss also happens to be a pretty inspirational story, and not just because she’s accomplished so much in her career while being sub-Rey Mysterio height.

That height, of course, is one of the main things that draws people to Bliss and makes her compelling to watch. The “five feet of fury” and “Little Miss Bliss” nicknames are fun from a marketing standpoint, but it turns out that her diminutive stature comes with a few logistical drawbacks. Who knew, right?

During an appearance on Great Day Houston, which I understand is the greatest way to start your day if you happen to live in Houston, Bliss talked about how she’s SO short that when she won the Women’s Championship, they actually had to make some modifications to the belt.