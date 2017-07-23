The Best Of John Cena

Alexa Bliss Is So Short That WWE Had To Change The Women’s Championship Belt

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.23.17

Alexa Bliss is on fire right now, and has been for the past year or so. She’s the first woman to win both the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championships, and she is far and away the best woman in the company on the microphone, “This is Your Life” segments notwithstanding. Bliss also happens to be a pretty inspirational story, and not just because she’s accomplished so much in her career while being sub-Rey Mysterio height.

That height, of course, is one of the main things that draws people to Bliss and makes her compelling to watch. The “five feet of fury” and “Little Miss Bliss” nicknames are fun from a marketing standpoint, but it turns out that her diminutive stature comes with a few logistical drawbacks. Who knew, right?

During an appearance on Great Day Houston, which I understand is the greatest way to start your day if you happen to live in Houston, Bliss talked about how she’s SO short that when she won the Women’s Championship, they actually had to make some modifications to the belt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSALEXA BLISSWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 5 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 6 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 6 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP