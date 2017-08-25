Here’s A Major Championship Spoiler For Tonight’s NXT Tapings, And Beyond

#Spoilers #WWE NXT
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.24.17

WWE Network

Earlier this week, we reported that dominant NXT Women’s Champion Asuka had suffered a broken collarbone during her NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III match with Ember Moon and could miss up to 6-8 weeks of NXT TV. Now, despite Triple H saying NXT “couldn’t afford to lose her,” it looks like she won’t be wrestling on NXT television again.

At Thursday night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail, commissioner William Regal announced that he’d “begun negotiations” to send Asuka to either Raw or Smackdown, and the locker room emptied out to watch her vacate the NXT Women’s Championship. JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer shared the following photos on Twitter:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#WWE NXT
TAGSASUKANXTspoilersWWE NXT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 6 hours ago 2 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 6 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP