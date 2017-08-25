WWE Network

Earlier this week, we reported that dominant NXT Women’s Champion Asuka had suffered a broken collarbone during her NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III match with Ember Moon and could miss up to 6-8 weeks of NXT TV. Now, despite Triple H saying NXT “couldn’t afford to lose her,” it looks like she won’t be wrestling on NXT television again.

At Thursday night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail, commissioner William Regal announced that he’d “begun negotiations” to send Asuka to either Raw or Smackdown, and the locker room emptied out to watch her vacate the NXT Women’s Championship. JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer shared the following photos on Twitter: