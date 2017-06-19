WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank: Alberto Del Rio was still around. That feels like a million years ago, doesn’t it? Also on the card, John Cena and AJ Styles had one of the best matches of the year, and Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a main event I bet you couldn’t remember if I let you use WWE Network as a cheat sheet.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank 2017 for June 18, 2017.