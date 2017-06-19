Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank: Alberto Del Rio was still around. That feels like a million years ago, doesn’t it? Also on the card, John Cena and AJ Styles had one of the best matches of the year, and Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a main event I bet you couldn’t remember if I let you use WWE Network as a cheat sheet.
If you missed Money in the Bank 2017 and don’t know how to use your cheat sheet, click here to watch it.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank 2017 for June 18, 2017.
I know a lot of people hate the women’s match finish, but while I think it’s stupid I don’t think it’s AS bad as people are taking it. If Carmella had a big, strong man save her and get the win like she was a damsel in distress that would be one thing. But it’s been well established that she calls the shots with Ellsworth. He’s the shrimp little henchman that she’s using and abusing because he does stuff for her. She’s Rita Repulsa and he’s a Putty. Nobody ever complained that Rita had male henchmen doing her bidding because she was was very clearly the boss. That’s how I took it, that her minion is working for her, not that her man is saving her.
I share this viewpoint. The women beat the snot out of each other, Ellsworth just took advantage, it’s not like HE beat them all up and showed that the worst man is still better than the best women.
It was such an easy fix to make the ending of the women’s MITB match not be awful. Have Becky get up and clobber the shit out of Elsworth. Have her get so preoccupied with killing him that she doesn’t notice Carmella climbing the ladder to get the win. Elsworth still cheats on Carmella’s behalf leading to a Carmella victory without having a man win the the first women’s MITB.
Hey, it’s not like women’s wrestling will, let’s just say at random, this week have something starting that will very likely give it a high mainstream cultural profile to make it seem cool to a new hip audience, one that would probably in turn make those potential new fans want to look at how actual wrestling women in the world’s biggest wrestling company are being treated and empowered.
This was fucking garbage
Yeah there really isn’t a whole lot left to say about the women’s match. Brandon says it well here, especially making the point that it really felt like that match was still building up to bigger spots only to get neutered by that garbage. It completely sucked the air out of the show for me. And people that want to make the point of “but the storytelling possibilities,” please show me the last main roster women’s story that was coherently told with even a decent payoff. The writers don’t deserve such trust from the fans.
I was really looking forward to that match last night and it’s just such a bummer, honestly. Becky could literally snap Ellsworth’s arm off tomorrow night, beat Carmella to death with it, and frame Tamina for the murders, and I still wouldn’t think it was enough to make up for it.
I was disappointed by the lack of chances taken with that match. The one “crazy” Charlotte spot in that match was pretty tame.
FYI, Naomi revealed on Talking Smack that her submission is called the “FTG,” as in “Feel the Glow.”
At this point I want the women to just be gone from Smackdown! all of Tuesday night until the middle of the main event, then they all (minus Carmella) come out to ringside dressed in black and white before Tamina superkicks Male Competitor A into a chair shot from Becky whereafter Heel Male takes a powder and Charlotte grabs a mic and says the New Women’s Order will continue issuing beatings until morale improves and the women get some fucking respect.
Oh great, just what I needed. That’s so exciting, possible, and never gonna happen. I hate you.
I would enjoy that immensely.
Smackdown has Styles, Nakamura, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Makes sense they would run with Carmella, Baron Corbin, and Jinder Mahal.
Of course it does. None of those former people need a belt or briefcase to feel important, they’re already high profile fan favorites. The latter need those so they can at least appear on the same level as the other superstars.
The only solution is to form a women’s Nexus and start taking out men, starting with the holder of the briefcase.
WWE Creative is too fucking retarded to do anything that awesome.
I support this storyline.
I think you’re getting Roman’s 2015 and 2016 Rumbles mixed up in your head (which is understandable honestly)
Don’t think he specified a year…?
The worst part about this is that this show is what they had been building to with weeks of dull uneventful Smackdowns, and it’s just a show that gets cheap heat and doesn’t build any new feuds.
I don’t know man… when Mike and Maria debuted I just kept thinking about all the people who had been missing from the show, like Harper and AA and Dillinger and just sighed a bunch.
Like shouldn’t they have taken the belt off of Owens? make the mid card title the actual mid card title and not the alternate main event title? Get other people onto the show for a reason instead of just putting the Ascension onto the show for no reason.
Whatever I’m putting too much thought into this. honestly this was the least I’ve enjoyed a PPV in a long time.
Every time that Naomi starts talking about “The Glow” I picture Sho Nuff and Bruce Leroy getting mad about copyright infringement.
“The Usos are the best thing in the entire company right now”
No, just no.
I actually enjoyed the PPV outside of the shit finishes. Kudos to Jinder for holding the first two thirds of the match together and doing all of the story-based callback to the past offense. Sadly they felt the need to drag the final segment of the match out for years on end.
Also can we talk about how they straight up nerfed Lana’s spinebuster the first time she used it in a match? Barely got a damn two count.
I long for a WWE where Vince doesn’t just see women as walking vaginas and Steph doesn’t just see them as marketing opportunities for her brand. Also it’d be nice to have some female writers on staff so that literally anyone backstage has any idea how women naturally interact with one another instead of forcing them into to the same silly subordinate tropes.
Oddly the WMITB finish was one of the only things I didn’t hate on this show
Pro Wrestling is only political if you make it political. The WWE does take place in a vacuum where there are no consequences, because it’s a fictional TV show. The villain did something bad and cheated the SD women’s roster out of the MITB moment. Be mad at the villain character, not the writing. Stop taking everything so seriously.
Media is political whether you like it or not. Especially if History Being Made was the entire fucking build. Be mad at the writers of the unsatisfactory status quo, not fictional characters. Stop preaching apathy.
My goodness, you were much more critical of this show than I was expecting.
**** Smackdown Prop Bet Challenge Final Results ****
After 2 ppvs and 4 shows, your Winner is…. A TIE ?!!
….Dive Team (@Mystik Al) 270
Burnsy Boyz (@BurnsyFan) 270
I couldn’t believe it, but after 2 recounts, it’s official. I know, it’s like kissing your sister. But luckily, we have a tie breaker. …What? No tie breaker was set up?? What idiot is running this shitshow?!!
Honestly, I thought by everyone actively picking different teams (thanks again everyone btw), that we wouldn’t run into a tie. But alas here we are. And like HBK vs Hart in the Iron Man Match, it looks like Dive Team and Burnsy Boyz are going into OVERTIME.
This Tuesday, we’ll do it one more time! Since we both have KO/Breezango, it’s gonna be Nak/Jinder/Charlotte VS Styles/Corbin/Becky for all the marbles!
HIGHLIGHTS:
– Birds of War (Southern) and Farce Force Five (Brute Farce) came in at 4 and 5 respectively. I suspect that if they picked any other tag team besides the latecomer New Day (not named American Alpha), they could have been 1 and 2.
– Shout out to Handsome Birdmen (Real Birdman) for getting last place. Rusev should have been a sure thing (he called his MITB title shot before we even started) and then… nothing?
– After all was said and done, it was Corbin (+4 pts) jumping Nak (-2 pts) from behind that ultimately caused the tie.
– On a side bet, I defeated Skooch Banachek for the title of “Smartest Commenter on WithSpandex”. So look fwd to that!
RESULTS:
….Dive Team 270
Burnsy Boyz 270
Beef Boys 252
Birds Of War 249
Farce Force Five 228
Lone Vipers 218
With Friends Like These 192
Dad Bods 189
Squared Circles 185
Becky And The Vets 171
Long and Shortbaughs 170
The Rich and The Fa-Miz 163
Handsome Birdmen 143
BURNSYFAN YOU CANT STOP THE MODERN DAY MYSTIKALRAJA
American Alpha are dead to me. Rusev can easily sway me back by returning Tuesday night and obliterating literally anyone
A couple of dastardly heels did a dastardly heel thing & ruined a moment that everybody thought was going to be special & important. In the context of those characters & the universe they exist in, the finish of the match made total sense. But instead of being angry at the characters, people are are angry at the writers because they simply must approach wrestling as an armchair booker and not as a fan.
So, I watched a touch of that Talking Smack afterwards there, and I can’t be the only one thinking that it appeared that they were positioning Jinder as a good guy. Talking about how hard he’s worked and being an inspiration to an entire country, and then having super-weiner Baron interrupt him and basically shoo him off the set. Sure he spoke about beating Randy in his hometown in front of his dad, but, I mean, it’s Randy.
Could be that I have a soft spot for Calgary guys. Probably is.
Please WWE book it now. Stevie Richards vs James Ellsworth for the WMIB case… errr.. title?
I mean, we didn’t even get a Charlotte moonsault off the ladder. What are we even doing here?
Sami Zayn is what you get if the creator of QWOP made a wrestling game
So, I liked the whole ppv? All the endings made sense and the wrestling was pretty solid all around.
My only gripe was how looooong it was without a lot of wrestling (There was over a half hour real time between the tag titles & women’s title matches). I get you have multi-person matches, but fill out the card a little with Harper vs English or a returning Rusev squashes Sin Cara or anything else. You can’t except to have 5 matches and two of them carried by a debuting female valet and Randy freaking Orton for 20 minutes each