The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 6/2/97: Here Comes The Broom

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Nitro returned to two hours and stopped being an NBA Playoffs pre-show, so Hollywood Hogan also returned and was like, "hey everyone, look at Hollywood Hogan!" Note: Hogan does not appear on this episode.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for June 2, 1997.