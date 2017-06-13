The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/12/17: Minus The Bear

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Paul Heyman put Brock Lesnar into his phone as “BROCK,” all caps, no last name. The Miz destroyed a grandfather clock with a steel chair. Nothing else really happened.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 12, 2017.
Dean Ambrose’s dopey sitcom look is distracting from Slater and Rhyno being about a half-second away from kissing. Can they get a Sasha Baron Cohen/Andy Richter relationship storyline from Talledega Nights?
I honestly want Bayley to return to NXT and find herself again. Her character just seems so sad and desperate. Unless WWE has gone completely crazy and wants to lead to some Dark Bayley storyline, this is doing nothing for her as a performer.
I have no idea if the Titus Brand storyline will keep it from moving forward, but the only positive for crusierweight action from last night is Neville acknowledging Tozawa.
And I think we have official confirmation that Noam Dar is actually 12 in that last night alone he 1)was distracted from doing what he was supposed to because of his phone 2) thinks Pizza Hut is good 3) thinks food is a means for sexual pleasure a la American Pie. Give him a fidget spinner and call it a day.
Minus the Bear was a good band. I laughed out loud several times reading this recap. Raw sucks.
cesaro feuds never end. I hope this ends in another draw and they bring back the hardcore title but make the division only cesaro, sheamus and the hardys(z). FIGHT FOREVER!
I love looking at Brock’s face during Heyman promos. You can see him get puzzled if Paul starts praising the other guy, or saying anything that could be interpreted as a flaw in himself. Then he grins every time the usual comes up, or it swings back round to “Brock’s definitely gonna win.”