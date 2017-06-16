WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW (Tuesday) Nitro: Hollywood Hogan accepted a match against Lex Luger at Road Wild on his terms, which I guess include promos where you’re lying down in the middle of the ring. Also, a skeleton fought a second skeleton, and a dragon won the TV title.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. People need to know about the time the Great Muta went under the ring and a cameraman followed him.

Important Note

WWE Network

In case you missed it, we posted the untold story of WCW’s Glacier, Ray Lloyd. It’s a longform interview and an original video, and I consider the best thing I’ve ever done at UPROXX. If you love WCW — and if you’re reading this, you either love it for real or you love it ironically — please, please click over and give it a read. It’ll make your blood run surprisingly warm, because your heart’s growing three sizes.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for July 28, 1997.