Heartbreaking news from the pro wrestling world on Sunday as legendary WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, manager, commentator, brain and weasel Bobby Heenan has died. Heenan had been battling health issues for years, dating back to the 2002 announcement that he’d been diagnosed with throat cancer, a 2013 battle with tongue cancer that left his speech severely impaired, and a reconstructive jaw surgery in 2007.

Jim Ross broke the news on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Shortly thereafter, Gene Okerlund and Dave Meltzer both confirmed Heenan’s passing.

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017