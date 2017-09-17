Heartbreaking news from the pro wrestling world on Sunday as legendary WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, manager, commentator, brain and weasel Bobby Heenan has died. Heenan had been battling health issues for years, dating back to the 2002 announcement that he’d been diagnosed with throat cancer, a 2013 battle with tongue cancer that left his speech severely impaired, and a reconstructive jaw surgery in 2007.
Jim Ross broke the news on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Shortly thereafter, Gene Okerlund and Dave Meltzer both confirmed Heenan’s passing.
Rest in Peace. One of the greatest of all time. :(
noooooooooooooo
G.O.A.T
I don’t think he died, he just went to Heaven to finally beat down Lee Marshall for all the “weasel” jokes he made on the Nitro Road Report.
Guy got nuclear heat just by turning his head. Best ever.
BITW
#Heel
The absolute best commentator. Nothing beat Heenan and Monsoon and no team ever will. Hell of a guy too
I grew up as a kid watching WWF in the time of Hogan and Warrior and I cheered who I was supposed to. But the first heel I ever loved was Bobby Heenan.
He was funny…and he was right. He put holes in the armor of Hogan with heel logic: If you believe what you’re saying is right, then its right. Hogan did steal Andre’s glory. He did cheat to win.
Bobby Heenan opened me up to looking at my favorites in wrestling based on talent instead of alignment. He was smart and hilarious and it didn’t matter if he was supposed to be good or bad. He was just the best at his job…jobs I should say as he may be the best manager ever and is definitely the best color commentator ever.
Definitely need to rewatch Royal Rumble ’92 tonight.
Growing up a wrestling fan in Minneapolis in the 70s, Heenan was and always will be synonymous with the sport for me. This one really hurts.