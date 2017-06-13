Braun Strowman May Be Back In WWE Very, Very Soon

Raw just hasn’t been the same since Braun Strowman went down with a serious elbow injury. It was one of the worst-timed injuries you could imagine, but the one glimmer of good news in the meantime has been that we’ll finally get a Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar dream match. Still, it stank that Strowman got injured, and it also stank that everyone’s favorite ambulance-flipper was reported by WWE to be out for up to six months.

There were whispers that that “six months” timeline was not entirely on the level, and we clung to those whispers like Bayley clinging to the neck of Nia Jax in their NXT Women’s Championship match. This week, a new report has even better news. And if it’s true, everyone better look the hell out and make sure their respective ambulances are secure.

PWInsider.com is reporting that not only is Strowman ready to come back already, but the guy was cleared to return to action LAST WEEK. Hooray! With Joe vs. Lesnar on the horizon at Great Balls of Fire and Roman Reigns busy moisturizing or whatever, WWE is likely holding off on bringing Strowman back until after Balls. The plan is still rumored to be Lesnar vs. Strowman at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship, and if Braun is already good to go, let’s bring it on.

Get pumped, people. You’re about to be able to walk around your house yelling BRAAAAAAUUUUUUUNNNN again, and have it mean something.