We Asked Bray Wyatt Why He Loses So Much

Over SummerSlam weekend, we had a chance to attend a red carpet event for the upcoming WWE 2K18 and talk to the Superstars in attendance. One of those was former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, and we had to ask him: why are you always losing?

If you’ve been following along with our columns (or WWE) for the past several years, you know that Wyatt has a lower career win percentage than the Disco Inferno and almost always loses when he starts a feud with grand declarations of who he is and what he’s gonna do. For those who need a refresher:

Bray’s response: