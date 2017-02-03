Brian Pillman’s Son Might Be Embarking On A Career As A Pro Wrestler

02.03.17 1 hour ago

WWE Network

This year will be the 20th anniversary of the death of Brian Pillman, if you can believe it. “The Loose Cannon” has only seen his legend grow since his passing. Today’s he’s viewed as a visionary for originality, dedication to character, and having a truly out-there mind for wrestling.

But now his legacy may live on in a different way. His son, Brian Pillman Jr., is just 23 years old, and was only three when his father died. According to the latest Wrestling Observer, Pillman Jr. recently reached out to Lance Storm about training him to be a pro wrestler. He was reportedly a standout athlete in high school football, so the athleticism is there, and he has followed in his father’s footsteps in at least one respect already. (Brian Pillman Sr., of course, played in the NFL for the Bengals.)

The Observer mentions that Brian would not be the first second-generation Pillman to go into wrestling. His older stepsister Alexis was trained years ago and worked the indies before tragically dying in a car accident at the age of 26.

We wish Brian all the best and hope that “Loose Cannon Jr.” will show a lot of promise. Hopefully we’ll be providing you with an update about him receiving a WWE tryout someday. Or an ROH tryout! Whatever! Whatever he wants to do!

TAGSBRIAN PILLMAN

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 month ago 8 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP