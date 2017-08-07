Netflix

Since the debut of Netflix’s GLOW back in June, we’ve talked to so many people involved in the production of the show, from stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron to key cast members like Britt Baron and Jackie Tohn. Hell, we even talked to Alex Riley.

Recently we had a chance to add to that list and sit down with one of the brightest new faces (and most universally beloved characters on the show) Britney Young, aka “Carmen Wade,” aka Machu Picchu, the Peruvian Fortress. Sitting in a restaurant with her was like sitting at a table with the sun. She just emits a positive, powerful energy that makes you want to talk to her about powerbombs and high cross-bodies for as long as possible.

We discussed her role on the show, her unconventional path to streaming television stardom, a little bit of Japanese women’s pro wrestling and even Lucha Underground. Be sure to watch GLOW if you haven’t, and if you have, it’s been long enough. Watch it again.

UPROXX: So, you’ve been popping up everywhere lately.

Britney Young: It’s weird. I’m very appreciative and like … Until people say, “No, we don’t want her,” I’m gonna say, “Yes, I want to come.” But it’s so surreal, especially because being an assistant for so long and having to set up interviews and meetings for my bosses, now I think about it, and I think my first one I ever had for myself, I panicked because I was like, “Oh my God, who do I need to tell, ‘Five minutes until this phone call?’ Who?”

And I was like, “No, no. I’m the one taking the phone call.” I don’t need to alert any boss or tell them, “Please get in your car and start driving ’cause I’m gonna patch you through.” So that was a very roundabout moment, but it’s fun.

Is there anything you’re getting tired of talking about yet?

No. I mean, people are kind of asking the same things, but they’re all asking them in different ways, which I really appreciate.

And then I always appreciate the random like, “What’s your perfect day?” I like those things ’cause it’s like, “Oh, I actually have to sit there and think about it,” and then there’s always that, like I’m that person that reads things and I’m like, “Yes, great question,” you know?

Okay. I’ll try to come up with some really good ones.

Yeah. If not, we might as well just stop.

Bye! This has been a great interview.

I’ll get my food to go.

Take it easy. GLOW available on Netflix right now.

Yeah, no. What’s the reaction to the show been like?