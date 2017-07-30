Here’s Why Brock Lesnar’s Return To The UFC Could Take A While

Getty Image

On Saturday night at UFC 214, Jon Jones pummeled his longtime rival Daniel Cormier into unconsciousness and followed it up by calling out WWE superstar and occasional cage fighter Brock Lesnar. The two had engaged in some minor back and forth smack talk after rumors of a Lesnar return to the UFC resulted in some reporters asking the 205 pound Jones if he’d like to fight the 265 pound behemoth.

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar,” Jones said during a Facebook Q&A. “He’s a massive dude and it would be a massive draw. Really big for the sport. It’d be a great challenge that’s a big ol’ boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight though.”

“Anytime, anywhere,” Lesnar responded.

Don’t get too excited at the prospects of a Jones-Lesnar fight just yet, though. There’s a couple of big hurdles in the way of the big money match up, as UFC president Dana White explained during the UFC 214 post-event press conference.

“I guess Lesnar just talked to the Associated Press, he said ‘Be careful what you wish for, young man,'” White said. “Listen, Lesnar would take six months for him to even go through USADA to fight. So it’s fun to talk about, but the reality of it happening any time soon … it’s not a reality.”