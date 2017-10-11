Getty Image

You can take this latest batch of Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC rumors and stick ’em in the garbage can. That’s according to UFC president Dana White, who revealed on Dan Le Batard’s radio show that the days of Lesnar jumping back and forth between the WWE and UFC are over.

“Lesnar was still under contract with WWE till next August,” White said (via MMA Mania). “Who knows what would have happened. I don’t count my chickens anymore, I’ll tell you that … [the WWE] didn’t want to do that again. You saw what happened last time he was under contract and it doesn’t look good for anybody.”

What a change two months can bring. Following his victory over Daniel Cormier at the end of July, GOAT contender Jon Jones called out Lesnar, setting off a back and forth between the two that had big cartoon money signs popping up in everyone’s eyes. Stories of Lesnar and Paul Heyman visiting UFC headquarters swirled, and even speculation that Lesnar was secretly back in the USADA testing pool so he could return to UFC competition sooner rather than later.