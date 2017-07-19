There’s A Rumor Brock Lesnar May Have Another UFC Fight This Year

Brock Lesnar may be headed back to the UFC for at least on more fight. It’s a rumor for now coming from @TalkMMA on Twitter, who has broken some UFC stories in the past. Lesnar was suspended from UFC last year, but his one-year suspension is now up.
TalkMMA sparked speculation about a Lesnar return to the Octagon when he reported that Lesnar and Paul Heyman were at UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas earlier this month during International Fight Week. If you follow Paul Heyman on Twitter, he has been tweeting a lot from Vegas recently, so the story matches up.
The story continued with TalkMMA stating that he was told Lesnar is back in the USADA testing pool.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Lesnar is indeed back in the USADA testing pool, but said Heyman was not in UFC’s offices.
There is also speculation that Lesnar could return for the UFC show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 4. That’s obviously a major venue, and Lesnar would be a huge draw as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and essentially a household name.
