A Look Back At The Rock And Triple H's All-Too-Real Rivalry

Brooke Hogan Wants To Team Up With Ronda Rousey For Her New Wrestling Promotion

#Ronda Rousey #WWE
07.19.17 9 mins ago

Youtube

Brooke Hogan wants to work with Ronda Rousey for her new wrestling promotion. When Brooke talked to UPROXX at the GLOW premiere in June, she told us they’ve got a roster of 40-plus women and that they were looking at touring dates in September. Brooke noted that it was happening a lot faster than she expected.

What does all this have to do with Ronda Rousey? The TMZ cameras caught up with Brooke (the daughter of Hulk Hogan) and Ariel Teal Toombs (the daughter of Roddy Piper) to ask them about Rousey possibly working for Brooke’s new promotion. Ariel told them, “I think she’s an icon of our time and I think it would be really fun to tag team with her.” Brooke added that they had no idea if Rousey would work with them, but it sure sounds like they are interested. They were very complimentary of Rousey, as you can see in the clip below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBROOKE HOGANRONDA ROUSEYwrestlingWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 day ago 15 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 day ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP