Last night at WWE’s TLC pay-per-view, Finn Bálor and AJ Styles faced off for the first time — not just in a WWE ring, but ever. Even though the match was thrown together 48 hours before show time due to Bray Wyatt falling ill and had absolutely zero TV storyline build behind it, thousands of people the world over were extremely excited. Why? Because Bálor was the founder and original leader of the now-legendary wrestling faction Bullet Club, and after leaving the group to sign with WWE in 2014, his leadership role was assumed by AJ Styles, who helmed BC until he left to sign with WWE in 2016. In WWE parlance, this is akin to Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H in a battle of who was the better leader of D-Generation X.

While Bálor won last night, in reality, we were all winners, as the match was spectacular and made everyone immediately wish for a rematch as soon as possible. But what did the rest of the Bullet Club think? Well, thanks to the power of Twitter, we know what was on the minds of plenty of BC members past and present.

First, let’s check in with those who are still in Bullet Club, starting with original members Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale, who were genuinely excited to see their former stablemates square off: