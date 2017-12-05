Carrie Fisher Had A Box Of ‘Booty-O’s’ Proudly Displayed In Her Kitchen

12.05.17 1 hour ago

WWE Network

Star Wars actor, author, and all around badass Carrie Fisher passed away one year ago this month. She’ll be newsworthy forever for obvious reasons, but there’s been some not-so-obvious reasons she’s been in the news lately.

In addition to sending a cow’s tongue to an Oscar winner who sexually assaulted her friend, Fisher also had an interesting collection of memorabilia in her kitchen window that was recently up for auction.

(Hat tip to Reddit user UnkleStinky)

