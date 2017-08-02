YouTube

Lana, the Ravishing Russian, has been a little bit of a fish out of water ever since she split from Rusev. She went from being one of the best around as a manager to being … well, I wouldn’t call her the “worst” wrestler on the main roster, but she’s definitely in one of the lower percentiles. But she’s new! She hasn’t really had much success in the ring so far, but she sure keeps getting title shots!

The Total Divas star took to Twitter on Wednesday to sort of unprompted and ill-advisedly tweet a taunt at Charlotte Flair, which reads like she thinks being a wrestler isn’t what she aspires to … as a wrestler in WWE.

I'd rather be the most #Ravishing person in the world than the "best" in ring competitor or genetically superior ANYDAY ! @MsCharlotteWWE 💋 pic.twitter.com/f7yDeUkZCb — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 2, 2017

Fans sort of dragged her for the tweet, but there was no retort more succinct or pointed than Flair’s: