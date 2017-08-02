Charlotte Flair Is Undefeated Against Lana, Both In The Ring And On Twitter

#WWE
08.02.17 27 mins ago

YouTube

Lana, the Ravishing Russian, has been a little bit of a fish out of water ever since she split from Rusev. She went from being one of the best around as a manager to being … well, I wouldn’t call her the “worst” wrestler on the main roster, but she’s definitely in one of the lower percentiles. But she’s new! She hasn’t really had much success in the ring so far, but she sure keeps getting title shots!

The Total Divas star took to Twitter on Wednesday to sort of unprompted and ill-advisedly tweet a taunt at Charlotte Flair, which reads like she thinks being a wrestler isn’t what she aspires to … as a wrestler in WWE.

Fans sort of dragged her for the tweet, but there was no retort more succinct or pointed than Flair’s:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHARLOTTEcharlotte flairLANAWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP