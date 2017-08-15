WWE’s Charlotte Thanked Fans For Their Kind Words About Ric Flair

Wrestling fans all over the world have been on pins and needles for the past couple of days as the legendary Ric Flair has been hospitalized and eventually had to undergo surgery on Monday. Heck, non-wrestling fans are worried sick about it too, because Flair is one of the few household names who has truly transcended the sport.

Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, was on tour with WWE in China when Flair was originally hospitalized, but has since flown back to the United States to be with her father as he recovers from surgery. The latest we have heard from Flair’s representatives is that he has a long road back to recovery ahead of him, but the outpouring of support and positive vibes has never once slowed down from fans and peers alike.

On Tuesday, Charlotte took to Instagram to thank fans for all of their support and to assure them that Flair is going to fight hard to get back to full strength.