Chavo Guerrero Sr. Has Passed Away At Age 68

Chavo Guerrero Sr. or “Chavo Classic” was a true legend of professional wrestling. An integral part of the iconic Guerrero Family, Chavo was the older brother of Eddie, Mando, and Hector, and was of course the father of Chavo Guerrero, Jr. On Saturday, he unfortunately passed away after being diagnosed with liver cancer in January. He was 68 years old.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. shared the news on Saturday of his father’s passing.

Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things “HIS” way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo “Classic” Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven

Chavo Sr. appeared in just about every wrestling promotion you could ever name throughout his illustrious career, and recently appeared on Lucha Underground back in October and November during Season 3. He even wrestled for WWE in his 50s, helping his son with various feuds and becoming the oldest Cruiserweight Champion in company history.

Chavo Classic also held championships in All Japan, New Japan, the NWA, and Championship Wrestling From Florida. In 2015, Chavo was honored by longtime wrestling fan John Darnielle and his band The Mountain Goats with the incredible song “The Legend of Chavo Guerrero” off Darnielle’s album-long ode to professional wrestling, Beat The Champ.

Our deepest condolences to the entire Guerrero family.