Chris Jericho Has His Own Cruise Now, And You Can Sail Away With Him

09.20.17 60 mins ago

Chris Jericho Cruise

There isn’t much left in the world Chris Jericho hasn’t already accomplished. Held every men’s championship in WWE? Check. Fronts a (relatively) successful rock band? Yup. Hosts award shows? Absolutely. Holds his own on improv comedy shows? Correct. Can pass for a meteorologist? Surprisingly, yes! Knows 1,004 holds? Duh. But now, he can cross yet another milestone off: Y2J officially has his own cruise now.

Partnering with Sixthman, the WWE Superstar has unveiled Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea, sailing from Miami to Nassau from October 27-31, 2018. In addition to its namesake, the cruise will feature appearances from Jim Ross, Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Rey Mysterio and Raven, as well as live podcast recording sessions with the likes of Konnan, Bubba Ray Dudley, Lance Storm and more.

Plus, Ring Of Honor will host the first-ever “Sea Of Honor” tournament, which promises more than a dozen wrestlers competing in a ring set up on the Lido Deck. Finally, you can watch sweaty men grapple for your entertainment while sitting in a hot tub sipping a Mai Tai!

