Chris Jericho Thinks Kenny Omega Is The Best Wrestler In The World

The main event of New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 event is Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito, but the match a lot of people are interested in seeing is a dream match between the IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega taking on WWE legend Chris Jericho. That match was announced this past weekend when Jericho appeared on the video screen during a NJPW event to challenge Omega to a match.

Earlier this week, we noted that Jericho got the idea for this match with Omega from watching the hype surrounding the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor boxing match from this past August that drew so much attention and made a lot of money.

During a recent edition of the ‘Talk is Jericho’ podcast, Jericho talked about why he wanted to do the match while also praising Omega heavily. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes: