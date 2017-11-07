Travel Channel

Chris Jericho is making a habit out of stunning career moves since his latest departure from WWE. Just this past weekend, he suddenly announced he’s going to appear at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom to take on Kenny Omega. This marks his first non-WWE-related match in nearly two decades, and it means he’ll have title matches at WWE and New Japan’s biggest shows of the year in one 12-month stretch. Not too bad. Plus, the Festival of Friendship happened within the past year, too. So, you know, it’s been quite a year.

But anyway, in addition to New Japan appearances, shilling his fourth book, planning a dang party cruise, and of course working with his successful band Fozzy, Jericho just wants to keep finding ways to keep busy.

To that end, on Monday it was announced that Jericho will get his very own special on Travel Channel, entitled The Legend Of … With Chris Jericho. He’ll head to Utah, and will try to discover Butch Cassidy’s lost treasure trove of gold. Which is apparently a thing that Jericho is very interested in.