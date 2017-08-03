Chris Jericho’s WWE Smackdown Return Was A One-Time Thing … For Now

Youtube

Chris Jericho made his latest return to WWE on the July 25 edition of Smackdown Live. Kevin Owens was in the ring bragging about how he won back the United States Championship (in controversial fashion) at Battleground two nights earlier. AJ Styles interrupted him, saying he wanted a rematch and then there was a pleasant surprise as Jericho said he never got his rematch from when Owens attacked him back him May. That led to a triple threat match made by Shane McMahon, which started his current issues with Owens, and ended with Styles winning back the U.S. title.

The return of Jericho (drink it in … man) was a great sign that most fans thought would lead to him returning as a regular member of the roster again after he took a break from the ring for nearly three months to tour with his band, Fozzy. As it turns out, the appearance was just a one-time thing. It was reported by Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jericho isn’t advertised for any WWE events going forward and that his main focus is doing appearances to promote his fourth book, is called No Is A Four Letter Word” and will be available on August 29, but you can pre-order it on Amazon now.