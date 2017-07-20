.@PunkDaGod A friend of mine wanted to make sure you saw this… Chin up, buddy – the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/e35FZDsxD2 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 19, 2017

Victor “Punk” Woodley is unquestionably the best Street Fighter player in the United States today. He won Eleague’s inaugural $150K invitational tournament last spring, and before that, invaded the west coast by defeating the legendary Justin Wong in California’s West Coast Warzone 6 tournament. And Woodley isn’t just a badass on the joystick, he’s got mic skills too. His personality and proficiency in digital combat were why he was one of the favorites at Evo, the biggest and most prestigious fighting game tournament in the world.

Sadly, he came up short, coming in second place to Japanese Street Fighter great Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi (who Kenny Omega shouted out on the most recent NJPW broadcast). Woodley took the loss hard, burying his head in his hands after the loss. When he composed himself, he tweeted: “Let everyone down I’m so disappointed in myself.” Woodley was not only the favorite, but no player from the United States has ever won Evo. This was a heavy blow.