CM Punk Will Help Bring Back A Long-Dormant Marvel Character

#CM Punk #Marvel
Senior Editor, Sports
08.18.17

Getty Image

CM Punk is a man of many passions and many interests. The former WWE Superstar and champion is neck-deep in an attempted second career as a mixed martial artist, but he’s also well-known and well-respected as a longtime fixture of the music and comics industries. Although he’s mostly notable in music circles for his friendship with and promotion of a slew of bands, he’s actually gotten his hands dirty as a comic book writer.

Punk has written a Drax series for Marvel comics before (which is surreal not least because CM Punk essentially wrote a comic starring Batista), and has also penned a Strange Sports Stories comic for Vertigo. Now he’s heading back to the pages of Marvel, and will be writing one of the more obscure characters you can think of (or more accurately, probably not be able to think of).

