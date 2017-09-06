CM Punk’s MMA Coach Offers Another Hint Towards His Potential Return To The Octagon

#CM Punk #MMA #UFC #WWE
09.06.17 34 mins ago

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYo4MC0Dhvv/?taken-by=dukeroufus

The last time CM Punk was in a professional fight, he left with his head high despite being destroyed by Mickey Gall, who has gone on to be one of the UFC’s brightest prospects. CM Punk was thrown to the wolves, there’s no doubt about that now, and while many thought his fighting days were behind him (everyone but Punk himself), it seems like he might just get another fight.

CM Punk’s MMA coach Duke Roufus, who also trains the Pettis brothers and Ben Askren amongst others, recently outed Punk as being on-deck for another go-round. Here’s what Roufus wrote in his Instagram pic, just to really emphasize the fact that there is real news here:

“Great #laborday training today with the #roufusport Fight Team. We are pleased to welcome #UFC Lightweight #lebanese #canadian #johnmakdessi and always a pleasure having #cmpunk both of them are awaiting fight confirmations.”

CM Punk is awaiting a fight confirmation? In the UFC? Well, where else would it be, I suppose. The UFC has made no notice of Phil Brooks being cut from the roster, and his last fight helped the UFC have its best PPV year ever, so why not try one more time. Hopefully, this next fight could be with someone that Punk actually has a chance against. Get him a jobber, or at least someone who will bring him into deep waters. We need to see drama, not a squash.
We need Greg Nagy, the man who lost to Herschel Walker all those years ago in Strikeforce:

Or it could be the Green Ranger, which would enhance the freak show feel by approximately 1,000.

Around The Web

TOPICS#CM Punk#MMA#UFC#WWE
TAGSCM PUNKMMAUFCWWE

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 21 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP