The last time CM Punk was in a professional fight, he left with his head high despite being destroyed by Mickey Gall, who has gone on to be one of the UFC’s brightest prospects. CM Punk was thrown to the wolves, there’s no doubt about that now, and while many thought his fighting days were behind him (everyone but Punk himself), it seems like he might just get another fight.

CM Punk’s MMA coach Duke Roufus, who also trains the Pettis brothers and Ben Askren amongst others, recently outed Punk as being on-deck for another go-round. Here’s what Roufus wrote in his Instagram pic, just to really emphasize the fact that there is real news here:

“Great #laborday training today with the #roufusport Fight Team. We are pleased to welcome #UFC Lightweight #lebanese #canadian #johnmakdessi and always a pleasure having #cmpunk both of them are awaiting fight confirmations.”

CM Punk is awaiting a fight confirmation? In the UFC? Well, where else would it be, I suppose. The UFC has made no notice of Phil Brooks being cut from the roster, and his last fight helped the UFC have its best PPV year ever, so why not try one more time. Hopefully, this next fight could be with someone that Punk actually has a chance against. Get him a jobber, or at least someone who will bring him into deep waters. We need to see drama, not a squash.

We need Greg Nagy, the man who lost to Herschel Walker all those years ago in Strikeforce:

Or it could be the Green Ranger, which would enhance the freak show feel by approximately 1,000.