TBS

Conan O’Brien just took his show to Mexico for a very special episode on Wednesday, and we weren’t sure how he was going to top Aero Star and Argenis rubbing their nipples in the run-up to that episode. But he absolutely found a way to blow right past that, as he took the time to get lucha libre lessons from none other than the world’s most well-known exotico, Cassandro.

I’m not at all ashamed to admit that I laughed long at hard at Conan’s reveal as “El Gallo Loco,” and again at his incredible bird gestures, which are second only to the Birds Of War from It’s Always Sunny. I think we all need to start a White House petition to have El Gallo Loco and the Birds Of War face off in some WrestleMania or other before we die. It’s really the only thing wrestling fans really deserve. And we deserve it bad.

It’s a shame that Andy Richter’s Bebé Malo gimmick can’t quite measure up to Conan’s, but as always, Conan leaves some incredibly long and awkward boots to fill. At least know we have confirmation that Cassandro will not hesitate to hit a helpless baby lying on the floor. I think that’s just one of the reasons everyone loves Cassandro so much.