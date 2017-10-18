Watch Daniel Bryan And Brie Bella’s Baby Do The ‘Yes’ Chant

YouTube

The wrestling word basically had a front row seat for the Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan pregnancy. Now that lil’ Birdie Danielson is here, the question that is (probably) (maybe) on everyone’s mind is “Is this infant going to be a fan of the most unlikely WWE Superstar of all time?”

After all, despite the rumors that Bryan continues to desperately fuel, it’s entirely possible that Birdie may never actually see her old man in action in a wrestling ring. So will his daughter still be a fan if all dad does is come to the ring in a flannel shirt and get picked on from time to time?

It seems like this one is a no-brainer, but now there is infallible proof in the form of a YouTube video posted on the Bella Twins channel. It’s all of the things baby videos are. In no particular order, it’s cute, precious, sweet, charming, adorable, delightful, darling. See for yourself: