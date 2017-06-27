Daniel Bryan Won’t Stop Teasing Matches For 2018

YouTube

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Daniel Bryan doesn’t want his wrestling career to be over. He pushed back against his retirement for months before announcing his wrestling career was over on WWE Raw, then accepted an assignment as general manager of Smackdown Live. But even since before his retirement, he’s been insinuating that he’ll leave WWE when his contract is up if that means he gets to wrestle elsewhere. Lately, he’s even said he’s planning on a return to the ring.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (as reported by WrestleZone), Dave Meltzer said that while Bryan is indeed training for a comeback, nothing is set in stone, and much of his decision will, of course, depend on how he feels when his contract is actually up next year.

Over the weekend, Bryan started teasing a 2018 comeback once again after Cody Rhodes captured the Ring of Honor World Championship — Cody’s first world title in any promotion. D-Bry expertly trolled wrestling fans by congratulating Rhodes and saying he would come after him in 2018 if Cody manages to match his own stint as ROH world champion, which ran to 462 days.