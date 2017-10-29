Darren Young And Summer Rae Have Also Been Released By WWE

Following the initial news that Emma has been released, WWE.com announced on Sunday (in an updated version of the same original post) that the company has also come to terms on the releases of Darren Young and Summer Rae, both of whom have been off television for months rehabbing from injuries.
Darren Young, most recently on television and paired with Bob Backlund as a manager, suffered a severe elbow injury back in January. He was actually cleared to return to the ring in August, but never made it back to television. Curiously, he was one of four WWE Superstars that appeared at ClipperMania night at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Saturday night, mere hours before his release was announced.
Summer Rae has not been used on WWE television since 2016, and spent the end of last year dealing with and rehabbing from various injuries. Rae, whose real name is Danielle Moinet, was briefly a cast member of Total Divas, where she developed an intense rivalry with Natalya. Rae gained fan acclaim for her increasingly improved in-ring performance during her time in both NXT and on the main roster, and served as manager for Fandango, Rusev, and Tyler Breeze at various points. (Among others)
So, no BFF reunion…
Life sucks.
No BFFs & no Australian Lady Shield
Life sucks, indeed
“What’s Winter Bae doing in the Impact Zone?”
“Tenay, we don’t work there anymore, you can stop!”
“This joke will follow us to our graves, it’ll outlive us both.”
So long, Hot Summer……….
SSSSSUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMEEEERRRRRRRR!
They should’ve never broken up Prime Time Players. I feel bad for Darren Young, he was working really hard and was motivated to get back on TV for WWE. He went through a lot of injuries and worked hard to come back and never really went anywhere. At least he won the Tag titles once. Summer Rae I obviously feel bad for, but it’s an unpopular opinion but I don’t think she was ever really anything special. OK in NXT but eh besides that… she just felt like a “Diva” from the previous era of women’s division and was just leftover and didn’t fit in with the new wave of talent. Emma on the other hand surprised me, even though I always thought she was kinda overhyped. That whole Emmalina thing was just… Jesus. They probably resented her for not making that gimmick work. It’s not like Lana had success with it either.
I thought Young had pretty good job security as it would look bad to release the first active person to publicly come out, but nope. Seems super nice and he was great with Titus, even if singles never worked out well. And…Heath Slater is the last Nexus member standing (assuming Otunga is not an active wrestler anymore)! I’m not sure anyone had that in the pool!
Summer Rae had the look, could work the mic and was decent in the ring. She would have ruled the Diva Search Era. But she was still prwttt great in this era and I don’t know why they never realized it.
Dang, I legit had no idea she was still employed with WWE. Shame though, I always thought she was fun.
Summer and Darren were both great ambassador type people. You could tell how genuinely nice Summer was from the couple Swerve’d segments she was part of.