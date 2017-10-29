Darren Young And Summer Rae Have Also Been Released By WWE

10.29.17

Following the initial news that Emma has been released, WWE.com announced on Sunday (in an updated version of the same original post) that the company has also come to terms on the releases of Darren Young and Summer Rae, both of whom have been off television for months rehabbing from injuries.

Darren Young, most recently on television and paired with Bob Backlund as a manager, suffered a severe elbow injury back in January. He was actually cleared to return to the ring in August, but never made it back to television. Curiously, he was one of four WWE Superstars that appeared at ClipperMania night at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Saturday night, mere hours before his release was announced.

Summer Rae has not been used on WWE television since 2016, and spent the end of last year dealing with and rehabbing from various injuries. Rae, whose real name is Danielle Moinet, was briefly a cast member of Total Divas, where she developed an intense rivalry with Natalya. Rae gained fan acclaim for her increasingly improved in-ring performance during her time in both NXT and on the main roster, and served as manager for Fandango, Rusev, and Tyler Breeze at various points. (Among others)

