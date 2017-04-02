Drew McIntyre Made A Surprise Return To WWE at NXT TakeOver: Orlando

WWE Network

Usually, WrestleMania weekend culminates with a few surprise returns the following Monday at Raw, or sometimes even at The Show Of Shows itself. But for many pro graps fans, Christmas came early with the surprise return of Drew McIntyre to WWE, as he made an appearance at NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight. McIntyre sat in the front row before the main event of Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship. He later confirmed to ESPN he had re-signed with WWE’s NXT brand and is gunning for the NXT Championship.

Earlier this evening at WWN Live‘s Progress/Evolve Supershow, McIntyre (wrestling under his given name Drew Galloway) was taken out by With Spandex favorite “Limitless” Keith Lee, who said he needed to dethrone the king of Evolve, and Evolve now belongs to him.

McIntyre was a staple on WWE programming from 2009 to 2014, winning the Intercontinental Championship as well as holding the Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes. Since his release from the company, he went onto compete in TNA, ICW, Evolve and more, winning multiple championships along the way. He left TNA earlier this year. However, despite his new WWE contract, Gabe Sapolsky has confirmed on Twitter that McIntyre is still booked for two upcoming EVOLVE shows later this month.

It'll be very interesting when Drew returns to EVOLVE on 4/22 vs Zack Sabre Jr & 4/23, both cards in NYC. Info at https://t.co/0QqkZE63PL https://t.co/4N71SakQqZ — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) April 2, 2017

For those keeping track, all three of the original members of 3MB are now under contract with WWE. (Sorry, Hornswoggle.)