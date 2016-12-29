All The Ways Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Completely Owned 2016

12.29.16 7 hours ago

Over the past year, we wrote about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a lot. And I mean a lot. In the heady days of 2015 (you know, back when we definitely considered Donald Trump’s presidential aspirations laughable at best), it seemed like the Rock’s star couldn’t rise much higher. Never one to back down from a challenge, not only did he match his accomplishments of last year, but he totally blew them out of the water. Let’s all take a look back at just a few of the ways Dwayne turned the candy ass year 2016 truly into the Year of the Rock.

He’s Too Sexy For This Listicle

Move over, Mark Harmon! There’s a new kid on the block, and he never skips leg day. Back in November, The Rock was officially named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine. “Uhhhh, DUH!” responded every mom everywhere.

He Nabbed A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

To think it took those fat cats in Hollywood this long to give him his own star. Sad!

The Rock/Instagram

He Now Makes More Money Than Us Mere Mortals Will Ever See

Thanks to blockbusters like San Andreas and those Fast and/or Furious movies, The Rock beat out international superstar Jackie Chan as Forbes’ highest paid actor in the world. Not only that, but with his $64.5 million in earnings in twelve months, he became the highest paid celebrity of any kind. With more movies still being added to his already insane shooting schedule, and features like the Jumanji and Baywatch remakes, we’re pretty sure he’s not going to surrender that title anytime soon.

