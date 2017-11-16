Dwight Howard Cut A Seriously Awkward WWE-Style Promo On LeBron James

Sports Writer
11.15.17

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard is one of the most polarizing NBA players in recent memory. Despite the fact that Howard is, in all likelihood, a future Hall of Famer, and one of the top-30 or so centers in NBA history, NBA fans have largely rejected him as a superstar regardless of his impressive list of accolades.

If you’re a WWE fan that is unfamiliar with Howard, you could probably draw up a few interesting parallels between him and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. Like Howard, Reigns looks like a superstar, Reigns acts like a superstar, Reigns has the talent of a superstar, but for one reason or another, a large portion of WWE fans reject the notion that Reigns is that guy.

WWE SmackDown Live was in Charlotte on Tuesday, and Howard, along with teammates Jeremy Lamb, Julyan Stone and Treveon Graham, was in attendance. As WWE is known to do when celebrity types show up for televised events, WWE put Howard and his Hornets crew on camera, with Dwight soaking up all the spotlight with an over-the-top mean mugging. It was a bit lame in the way Dwight Howard haters perceive him to be lame, despite how inconsequential his actions were and that he seemed to be having fun at a fun event.

