Enzo Amore Revealed That His Real Life Signature Looks Like A Dick

#WWE
12.15.17 37 mins ago

WWE Network

What happens when your signature looks like a penis? What happens when the state that issued your driver’s license calls and tells you it’s time to come and change your signature? (Because it looks like a penis.) If you’re WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, nothing. Because you’re Gucci. His words:

This signature is real, people, unlike this atrocious Cruiserweight replica belt, but just like his tattoos. That’s somehow really Amore’s signature, and it’s been that way for a long time. The certified G (D?) and bonafide (boner-fide?) stud knows his rights and he also knows who’s been calling him on the phone. The Delaware DMV.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSENZO AMOREWWE

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 7 hours ago 9 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 day ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP