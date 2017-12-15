Enzo Amore Revealed That His Real Life Signature Looks Like A Dick

WWE Network

What happens when your signature looks like a penis? What happens when the state that issued your driver’s license calls and tells you it’s time to come and change your signature? (Because it looks like a penis.) If you’re WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, nothing. Because you’re Gucci. His words:

This signature is real, people, unlike this atrocious Cruiserweight replica belt, but just like his tattoos. That’s somehow really Amore’s signature, and it’s been that way for a long time. The certified G (D?) and bonafide (boner-fide?) stud knows his rights and he also knows who’s been calling him on the phone. The Delaware DMV.