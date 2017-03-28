YouTube

Well, every once in a while, something will completely get past you. You could just be minding your own business, and then all of a sudden, here’s John Cena as a talking bull in a new adaptation of Ferdinand. This is just one of the movies Cena will be appearing in this year, in addition to The Wall and maybe Daddy’s Home 2? And probably like 16 cameos in Apatow-related projects.

Please enjoy this delightful trailer of John Cena as a lovable bull who would rather smell flowers than fight. Isn’t that all of us, really?

Ferdinand is made by Blue Sky Animation, the studio behind the Ice Age and Rio franchises, the surprisingly great Peanuts Movie, and Epic, which we don’t talk about. It’s the latest adaptation of 1936 children’s book The Story of Ferdinand, which was made into an Academy Award-winning Disney short. You know what? You’ve been good. Enjoy!

This new version of Ferdinand stars Cena, along with the voices of Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant(!) and Flula Borg, which is what happens when Locutus gets a cold.

The movie comes out on December 15, which is the same day that Star Wars Episode VIII opens. So uh … best of luck to all involved with Ferdinand. (It will still make hundreds of millions of dollars.)