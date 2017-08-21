WWE Network

Finn Bálor’s last year has seen him experience the greatest peaks and valleys of his professional wrestling career. One year ago, he became the first-ever WWE Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. He suffered a horrific shoulder injury in that match that kept him out for over six months, and when he finally returned, he missed out on chances to have a rematch for the title he never actually lost.

Bálor wrestled at SummerSlam on Sunday night, and brought back his “Demon King” persona for the first time since his injury. He picked up a big win by defeating Bray Wyatt (again), and Brooklyn and the Barclays Center were very much on board with all things Bálor. As the momentum is finally picking back up for the leader of the Bálor Club, he still has his sights very much set on regaining his Universal Championship.