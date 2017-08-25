HBO

With the Game of Thrones season seven finale on deck for this Sunday, now is the time for some crossover content worthy of the pro wrestling world. We here at With Spandex have recruited the extremely impressive abilities of the leading Fire Pro Wrestling community character creator Locustar to bring the best fighters in Westeros together to work an 8-man landmine deathmatch tournament.

Here’s the tournament lineup. The Cleganebowl is possible, but we added some key rematches to the first round just so we can get those out of the way. We deliver the fights people want to see here.

Fire Pro Wrestling World

First up is a fight we won’t see for at least a year on HBO, and maybe not ever in the books considering the Night King isn’t really a thing in George R. R. Martin’s epic fantasy series — Jon Snow vs. The Night King.

Oh, and George R. R. Martin is our guest referee tonight, tiny hat and all.

Next up will be between two massive powerhouses. One perpetually shirtless, the other under many layers of clothing. Both love beasts in more ways than one, and both know how to kill. It’s Tormund Giantsbane vs. Khal Drogo.