More sad news from the world of pro wrestling today as Jim Myers, better known as WWE Hall of Famer George ‘The Animal’ Steele, has reportedly passed away at age 79. The news of Steele’s condition was first shared on Eric Simms of ESS Promotions’ Facebook page, and an update on Thursday evening mentioned that the WWF legend had been moved to hospice care. On Friday, both he and Hulk Hogan first tweeted news of Steele’s passing, as well as a family friend who posted on Facebook. The news was later confirmed by WWE.
WWE Hall Of Famer George ‘The Animal’ Steele Has Passed Away At Age 79
Sigh. As a kid, George was one of my favorite bad guys.
Gonna go eat some turnbuckle stuffing in tribute.
Going to work with a green tongue today.
Awww, shoot. I always enjoyed him.
If I recall correctly, he was a physics teacher when he started wrestling. Quite the juxtaposition between the character and reality.
I was a busser at a yacht club when I was 19 and he came in for some special event. Really nice guy who shook my hand and signed an autograph. No turnbuckle around for him to chew off, though.
That’s two people involved with WWE at some point that have passed away this week…..
Steele had a biography published just a few years ago. I read an online excerpt about the feud with Savage, who for real believed Steele had heart eyes for Liz. Not that you need any confirmation that Randy Savage was nuts, but it was an entertaining read.
