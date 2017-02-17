WWE Hall Of Famer George ‘The Animal’ Steele Has Passed Away At Age 79

02.17.17

More sad news from the world of pro wrestling today as Jim Myers, better known as WWE Hall of Famer George ‘The Animal’ Steele, has reportedly passed away at age 79. The news of Steele’s condition was first shared on Eric Simms of ESS Promotions’ Facebook page, and an update on Thursday evening mentioned that the WWF legend had been moved to hospice care. On Friday, both he and Hulk Hogan first tweeted news of Steele’s passing, as well as a family friend who posted on Facebook. The news was later confirmed by WWE.

