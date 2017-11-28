Bill Goldberg’s Next Gig Is A Guest Starring TV Role On ‘The Flash’

WWE

A move from pro wrestling to superhero media seems natural considering the absurd physiques and outlandish characters central to both. WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland appeared on CW’s The Flash back in 2015 as a minor superhero named Atom Smasher.

On Flash‘s sister show Arrow, Cody Rhodes played an indestructible drug dealer with the very wrestling name of Derek Sampson. Of course, that appearance only happened after Arrow‘s Stephen Amell feuded with Cody’s WWE alter-ego Stardust at SummerSlam 2015. And most notably of all, former WWE Superstar Dave “Batista” Bautista plays alien brawler Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

News has broken that the King of the Squash Match, Bill Goldberg, will appear in two episodes of The Flash, although we don’t know who he’s playing. At first the news seems to have come from a fan account on Instagram, which seemed pretty dubious even by the standards of pro wrestling news: